Second annual Teen Queer Prom set for April 21 in Batavia

GENEVA – Belong: Fox Valley is hosting its second annual Teen Queer Prom on April 21 in Batavia, according to a news release. Belong: Fox Valley is hosting a safe space where local teens can be themselves, the release stated.

“We’re so proud to be in a community that values LGBTQ+ youth and we know how important it is to create community for our queer teens and allies,” Geneva resident Paula Merrington said in the news release.

The exact location for the event is not being disclosed for the safety of the prom-goers, but information is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BelongFoxValley.

“With just under 100 youth attending last year, we know this is something local teens appreciate and look forward to, and we’re thrilled to bring Queer Prom back for a second year,” Merrington, a founding member of Belong: Fox Valley, said in the release.

Those who are interested in supporting the event can also find more information at www.instagram.com/belongfoxvalley.

The mission of Belong: Fox Valley is to enhance and contribute to the acceptance and belonging of LGBTQ+ people in the community and to provide safe and welcoming spaces for them and their allies.