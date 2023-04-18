Man struck, killed near Elgin while trying to save a goose

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A motorist who tried to remove a goose from the roadway was struck and killed by another car early Tuesday, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

At about 6 a.m., deputies were called to the area of 1200 St. Charles Street/Route 25 in Elgin Township for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, the release stated.

A motorist, Rateb Arqan, 59, of West Chicago, had pulled over to the side of the road at 1200 St. Charles Street to remove a goose from the southbound lanes of traffic. As he was removing the goose from the roadway, both he and the goose were struck and killed by a 2012 Chevrolet Express van that was traveling in the southbound lanes, the release stated.

“He was standing in the roadway holding the goose when he was struck,” Cmdr. Brandon McKiness said.

Arqan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet van, an Elgin man, was treated and released at the scene, the release stated.

Where the crash occurred, at 1200 St. Charles Street, is in front of a commercial building, McKiness said.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elgin police and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.

The investigation is still on going by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office investigations Division and Kane County Drone Team, the release stated.

Anyone who was a witness or has information relating to the crash is asked to call Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash and no citations have been issued at this time, the release stated.