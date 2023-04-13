Kane County Regional Office of Education announces 36 nominees for Educator of the Year

GENEVA – The Kane County Regional Office of Education announced this year’s 36 nominees for Educator of the Year, officials announced in a news release.

Winners in various categories will be announced at a dinner May 5 at the Q Center in St. Charles. Tickets are available through the local school district offices.

“Each year, anticipation grows across all school districts as we prepare to select the Educator of the Year,” Kane Regional Superintendent Patricia Dal Santo stated in a news release. “Each nominee brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and skills. It’s a privilege for the Kane ROE to recognize and celebrate every candidate, making this a momentous occasion for the entire Kane County community.”

This is the 47th year of honoring teaching excellence in Kane County.

Elementary nominees:

• Cynthia Babich, English/language arts teacher at Blackberry Creek in Kaneland District 302

• Elizabeth Reidl, learning behavior specialist at Mill Creek in Geneva District 304

• Ann Butcher, STEM teacher at Fearn in Aurora West District 129

• Maira Martinez, bilingual preschool teacher in the Early Childhood Center in East Aurora District 131

•Michelle Vargas, second grade dual language at Brady Elementary in East Aurora District 131

•Melissa McCarter, Spanish teacher at Cambridge Lakes Charter School in Algonquin District 300

Middle school nominees:

• Michael Livorsi, industrial arts/construction teacher and Exploratory Team Leader at Harter Middle School in Kaneland District 302

• Elisa Hunt, band director at Herget Middle School in West Aurora District 129

• Kiel Douglass, special education teacher at Waldo Middle School in East District Aurora 131

Early career nominees, which recognizes teachers in their second to fifth year of teaching:

• Jordan Dulowski, math teacher at Geneva High School in Geneva District 304

• Michael Smith, physical education and adapted physical education teacher at Davis Primary School in St. Charles District 303

• Madison Mikos, physical education teacher at West Aurora High School in District 129

•Mark Conning, career and technical education teacher at South Elgin High School in Elgin District U-46

High school nominees:

• Carrianne Pozzi, English teacher at St. Charles North High School in St. Charles District 303

• Daniel Ponczek, math teacher at Kaneland High School in District 302

•Emma Cole, science teacher and activities director at Geneva High School in District 304

• Kimberly Pearlman, English teacher at Batavia High School in Batavia District 101

• Neil Currie, social studies teacher at St. Charles East High School in District 303

• Lori Palmer, sheltered English language learner teacher at East Aurora High School in District 131

• Jonathan Vidrine, world language teacher at South Elgin High School in District U-46

• Kathryn Hoving, English teacher at Hampshire High School in District 300

• Teresa Towles, head girls track and field coach and head Step Team sponsor at West Aurora High School in District 129

School administrator nominees:

• James Richter, principal of St. Charles East High School in District 303

• Tom Rogers, principal of Geneva High School, Principal in District 304

• Susan Harkin, superintendent of District 300

• Anthony Venetico, assistant principal of STEM at South Elgin High School in District U-46

• Charles Hiscock, principal of West Aurora High School in District 129

• Tonetta Davis, principal of O’Donnell Elementary in District 131

Educational services nominees:

• Gina Mitchell, paraprofessional at Harter Middle School in District 302

• Adam Bryl, head custodian at South Elgin High School in District U-46

• Deborah Mickelson, paraprofessional at Schneider Elementary in District 129

• Marilu Medina, custodian at East Aurora Extension in District 131

Student support nominees:

• Faye Licari, K-12 instructional technology coach at Kaneland District 302

• Anne Halsema, social worker at East Aurora High School in District 131

• Dominique Zewde, counselor South Elgin High School in District U-46

Private and parochial nominees:

• Sharon Elgar, science teacher at Aurora Central Catholic High School

• Christine Stuart, first grade teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School in East Dundee