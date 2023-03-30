March 30, 2023
Geneva Commons to host ‘Uncommon Easter Event’ April 8

Geneva Commons is hosting an “Uncommon Easter Event” from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8 on the shopping center’s Center Green. Admission is free and open to the public.

According to a news release, the Easter Bunny will be the guest of honor, and parents are invited to take photos of their children with the bunny. The family-friendly event will also include a petting zoo, build-your-own bouquet station, vase painting, face painting, balloon sculpting and more.

Also continuing in April at Geneva Commons are the family-friendly Princesses & Heroes events from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Barnes & Noble, 102 Commons Drive. Parents can bring their children to the Geneva Commons bookstore for a meet-and-greet with familiar princesses and heroes plus fun and games, the release stated.

“The Princesses & Heroes events were such a hit with the kids in March, we decided to continue them throughout April,” Geneva Commons Marketing Manager Yahayra Argueta stated in the release.

