National recording artist Maureen Christine to perform Sunday at St. Charles Public Library

ST. CHARLES – National recording artist and Broadway-style entertainer Maureen Christine returns to the St. Charles Public Library stage at 2 p.m. Sunday.

She will perform popular songs from the 1970s, including a special tribute to Olivia Newton-John. Christine will be joined by saxophonist Michael Bazan and pianist Chuck Larkin.

In addition to songs by Olivia Newton-John, she will perform songs by Karen Carpenter, Barbra Streisand, Toni Tennille and Helen Reddy. Christine has received Grammy consideration in the traditional pop vocal category and she has opened for pop star Helen Reddy along with Willie Nelson and has sung the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs.

Bazan is a respected music educator and professional musician who has played for renowned artists such as Cab Callow, Billy Eckstein, The Four Tops and Frankie Valley. Larkin was the longtime musical director and keyboard player for the Jersey Boys tour.

Since 1981, the library has featured a wide variety of musical performances. The public is welcome and the concert is free to attend.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.