Crown Community Development releases new proposal for I-88, Rt. 47 interchange in Sugar Grove

Crown Community Development announced Friday an updated proposal for The Grove, a 760-acre master-planned community in Sugar Grove, at the interchange of Interstate 88 and Route 47.

The new proposal comes several years after a previous plan called for a rezoning request from residential to multi-use, which could include warehouse and commercial development. The company withdrew its rezoning request in early 2019, citing widespread community opposition to the project.

According to a news release from Crown, the new proposal for The Grove features multiple neighborhoods with single family homes, apartments, 200 acres of open space and areas for retail, restaurants, healthcare and e-commerce distribution or a data center.

“After careful planning and listening to the residents of Sugar Grove, Crown Community Development is excited to share our new proposal for The Grove, which is very different from the plan submitted in 2019,” Teri Frankiewicz, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Crown Community Development, stated in the release. “We are starting with a fresh slate and will begin community engagement meetings this spring. We’re looking forward to hearing from residents as we come together to create a thoughtful development where people are eager to live, work and gather, putting Sugar Grove on the path for smart, future growth.”

The current plan for The Grove would position the town center, community green space and residential neighborhoods on the land parcel south of Interstate 88, along with a smaller live/work district – Grove Park – on the land parcel north of the interchange, the release stated.

Frankiewicz wrote in an email that there are no current plans to build a warehouse on the site, as the land uses still have yet to be approved by the village.

“The proposal also includes land parcels within Grove Park (north of the I-88/Route 47 interchange) that can be purposed for e-commerce,” she wrote. “The frontage land along Route 47 provides ideal access for stylish apartments, retail and services that could benefit the entire community, such as healthcare, restaurants, business suites and other small users. Larger enterprises would be positioned toward the of rear Grove Park and could include data centers and e-commerce distribution.”

The proposed land uses are identified on the land plan, which can be found here, she wrote.

Crown is expected to share the full proposal with the village and residents in community meetings over the coming months, Frankiewicz wrote.

The community meeting dates will be posted on The Grove’s website as they are scheduled. For more details, visit www.thegroveillinois.com.

Requests for comment from Sugar Grove Village President Jen Konen about Crown’s new proposal were not immediately returned.