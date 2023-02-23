Power surges blamed for HVAC system fires at Central High in western Kane County

Fire officials believe power surges caused by Wednesday’s ice storm caused HVAC systems at Central High School in Burlington to malfunction twice, causing small fires that disabled the heating units for two rooms.

Central Unit District 301 officials said firefighters were first called to the school at about 5 p.m. and discovered an air handler unit above the music room had burned out. No smoke had entered the ventilation system.

Firefighters were dispatched again to the school at about 6:45 p.m. for a similar issue above the school’s “vet tech lab.”

The school is closed today due to power issues throughout the area caused by the ice storm, but district officials said when the school reopens the vet lab will be closed and they will find an alternate space for music instruction until the heating systems can be repaired or replaced.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

