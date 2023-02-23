Albright in Batavia to stage ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

BATAVIA – Ken Ludwig’s “Murder on the Orient Express” opens Feb. 24 at Albright Community Theatre in Batavia.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 25, March 4, 10 and 11, and at 2:30 p.m. March 5.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but, by morning, has one less living passenger, a news release stated. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha’s celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace.

The director is Nick Schaeffler, and ACT shares an interview with him.

ACT: Hi, Nick! Can you give us a little information about your history at the Albright and how you came to direct this show?

Schaeffler: Absolutely. I moved to the Chicagoland area from St. Louis in early 2018 for work. I loved theater, but struggled upon moving to find a new theater that felt like home. After about a year of settling into my new community, I was notified that a theater called the Albright Community Theatre needed to fill a role in the show they were doing. I jumped at the chance. That’s how I got the part of Tim Allgood in “Noises Off.” Since then, I’ve spent many days and nights at the Albright – acting, directing and building sets. After participating at the theater for a bit, I was asked by members of the board if I would be interested in directing a show. I told them yes, and after submitting my ideas, I was slated to direct “Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille.” Unfortunately, that was just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, so those plans were put on hold. However, I was able to direct the show as our first show after reopening. After also directing “Blithe Spirit” in early 2022, this is my third show as director, and I love it.

ACT: The Ken Ludwig adaptation is a bit different from other versions of this story – talk about those differences and how you’re going to utilize them to make the show fresh.

Schaeffler: There are many adaptations of this story. Some of the retellings combine characters, while others take a single character’s traits and spread them over multiple characters. Ken Ludwig takes the myriad of Agatha Christie’s characters and combines them to create something more suitable for the stage. Without the ability to film whomever you want whenever you want, this condensing of characters ensures that every character gets their time to shine, and minimizes the need for dozens of changes. This adaptation allows me as the director to really find the importance each character plays in the story, without feeling overwhelmed with possibilities.

ACT: Talk about the set for this show. Is it complex?

Schaeffler: I believe this may be the most mechanically complex set that the Albright has ever built. We knew early on in the creative process that we wanted this set to move, so our first task was to figure out how to make that happen. And, without giving too much away, I believe we have accomplished it in a way that the audience will really appreciate and enjoy. Additionally, the Albright just had brand new LED lights installed that I think will add another level of quality to our shows. These new lights allow us to utilize more precise lighting rather than having to depend on full scene changes to create brilliant moments.

ACT: Tell us about your cast. How are you and they navigating the myriad of accents in this show?

Schaeffler: The cast for the show is phenomenal. I was concerned about the number of accents, but I am impressed each day at how quickly the cast can catch on. Having a complex set is great in theory, but if your cast can’t work on it, then it’s no good. The actors have been just as excited as I have been to work on the set, and I think it shows. We have created a playground, and I hope the audience enjoys watching the spectacle unfold. We have actors in the show that are Albright regulars, some that are newer to the Albright, and some that have never worked here before. I love working with new people and bringing them into the Albright family.

ACT: Is there anything else you think a potential audience member should know?

Schaeffler: This show is humorous and serious. Joyous and melancholy. But most importantly, it’s fun! I want to encourage an audience member to feel all of those things, and to clap and laugh often as they take a ride with us on the Orient Express.

Albright Community Theatre is at 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. It is on the third floor of the Batavia Government Center at the Batavia Riverwalk, Houston and North Island streets. A sandwich board will mark the entrance.

Tickets cost $23 for adults, $18 for students and seniors age 65 and older. Call 630-406-8838 for further information. For tickets, visit albrighttheatre.com/index.html. Tickets also may be purchased at the box office 30 minutes before show time, but are subject to availability. The theater accepts cash and major credit cards (cash for concessions).

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance, and audience members are asked to arrive well ahead of curtain.

Season tickets for 2023 also are available, featuring this show as well as “The Red Velvet Cake War,” “She Kills Monsters,” “Clue: On Stage” and

“The Nutcracker.”