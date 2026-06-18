Ecker Center in Elgin hosts free client art show Thursday

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is hosting the Ninth Annual Between the Lines Client Art Show & Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Renner Art Walk, Building C, Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. (Photo provided by Ecker Center)

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is hosting its Ninth Annual Between the Lines Client Art Show & Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Renner Art Walk, Building C, Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

This event is free and showcases original artwork created by current and former Ecker Center clients, highlighting the power of creativity, self-expression, resilience, and recovery, according to a news release.

The event celebrates artistic achievement while helping reduce stigma surrounding mental health and substance use recovery, the release stated.

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is hosting the Ninth Annual Between the Lines Client Art Show & Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Renner Art Walk, Building C, Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. (Photo provided by Ecker Center)

“Every piece of artwork tells a story,” said Ecker Center spokeswoman Jennifer Flory stated in the release. “Between the Lines gives artists a platform to express themselves, build confidence, connect with others, and demonstrate that recovery and wellness can be supported through creativity and meaningful community engagement.”

The exhibit features a variety of media and provides artists with an opportunity to share their stories, talents and perspectives with the broader community, the release stated.

In addition to the gallery exhibit, attendees can meet the artists, have light refreshments, win raffle prizes and buy artwork.

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is hosting the Ninth Annual Between the Lines Client Art Show & Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Renner Art Walk, Building C, Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. ( Photo provided by Ecker Center)

Participating artists will retain 100% of the proceeds from the sales of their artwork. This helps support their personal goals while encouraging artistic growth and entrepreneurship.

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, a nonprofit, provides comprehensive mental health, substance use, crisis, recovery, housing, employment, youth and community support services in Kane County and surrounding communities. It has offices in Elgin, Streamwood and St. Charles.