Cruise Nights on the River returns to downtown Yorkville on June 19, 2026. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

From hot rods to hot dogs, family fun and craft brews, the popular Cruise Nights on the River returns to downtown Yorkville.

The monthly event is held on Fridays in partnership with the Yorkville Parks and Recreation department and Fox Republic Brewing Company.

The next event is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fox Republic Brewing, located at 101 W. Hydrauilc Avenue.

The city said the family-friendly event is perfect for car enthusiasts of all ages. There is no registration or entry fee required.

Food will be available from a food truck, Homerun Hotdogs and Stadium Street Eats.

The event features music, open brewing and a large display of classic and modern cars.

Beverages of all assortments are available, from 18 taps of house-brewed beer, along with mixed drinks, soda and lemonade.

The event series is every third Friday from May through October.

Monthly cruise night dates are July 17, which coincides with the third anniversary of Fox Republic Brewing Company, Aug. 21, Sept 18, in conjunction with Foxtoberfest, and Oct. 16.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 630-553-4350.