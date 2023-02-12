Teenage driver in crash remains in critical condition

A 16-year-old female driver from Arlington Heights remains in critical condition following a crash early Saturday in unincorporated Hampshire Township.

Four other teenagers who were in the car remain hospitalized, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The Kane County Sheriff’s detectives and social workers have been in contact with the families and are notifying the appropriate schools the students attend in the event others may find themselves in need of additional support or counseling, the release stated.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a crash with serious injuries in the area of Dietrich Road, west of Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township.

The teenagers were in a 2019 Honda HR-V that was traveling east on Dietrich Road at a high rate of speed, when for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck a tree on the north side of the roadway, according to the release.

The driver of the Honda was air lifted by LifeNet helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life threatening injuries, according to the release. The 15-year-old front passenger, of Arlington Heights, was initially transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old female rear passenger, of Huntley, was initially transported to Sherman Hospital and then transferred to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life threatening injuries, the release stated. A 16-year- old female rear passenger, of Huntley, was initially transported to Sherman Hospital and then taken Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Another 15-year-old female rear passenger, of Elk Grove Village, was initially transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Sheriff’s detectives and members of the Kane County Drone Team continue to investigate crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash and no citations have been issued.

Because of the the ages of those involved, their names are being withheld at this time. Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Hampshire Police Department as well as Hampshire EMS and Fire Department, Huntley EMS and Fire Department, LifeNet and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.