Five teens seriously injured in car crash in rural Kane County

Five teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in unincorporated Hampshire Township early Saturday.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene near Dietrich Road, west of Brier Hill Road in Hampshire Township at 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Honda HR-V was traveling east on Dietrich Road at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck a tree on the north side of the roadway, the release stated.

According to the release, the 16-year-old female driver of the Honda was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life threatening injuries. The 15-year-old front passenger was initially transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old female rear passenger was initially transported to Sherman Hospital in Elgin and then transferred to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries. A 16- year-old female rear passenger was initially transported to Sherman Hospital and then taken Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another 15-year-old female passenger was initially transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s detectives and members of the Kane County Drone Team are continuing to investigate this crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash and no citations have been issued, the release stated.

Names are being withheld at this time because of the ages of the victims.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Hampshire Police Department, as well as Hampshire EMS and Fire Department, Huntley EMS and Fire Department, LifeNet and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, the release stated.