Sugar Grove library to hold informational meeting about ballot question

Sugar Grove Public Library District will host a second informational meeting about the district’s upcoming ballot question.

The district is asking voters to approve a “zero net” tax rate increase in the April 4 election. Library officials and consultants will present information about the proposal during a town-hall meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the library, 125 S. Municipal Drive. The first informational session was held earlier this month.

For details about the ballot question, visit the library’s website at sgpl.org/referendum.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230203/sugar-grove-library-to-hold-informational-meetings-about-ballot-question