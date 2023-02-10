February 10, 2023
Sugar Grove library to hold informational meeting about ballot question

By Daily Herald report

The Sugar Grove Public Library opened in 2009. (Marcelle Bright)

Sugar Grove Public Library District will host a second informational meeting about the district’s upcoming ballot question.

The district is asking voters to approve a “zero net” tax rate increase in the April 4 election. Library officials and consultants will present information about the proposal during a town-hall meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the library, 125 S. Municipal Drive. The first informational session was held earlier this month.

For details about the ballot question, visit the library’s website at sgpl.org/referendum.

