Upcoming ‘House Hunters’ episode to feature St. Charles home

A St. Charles house will be featured in an upcoming episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters.”

The episode, entitled “Winding Down From the Windy City,” is set to air at 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to HGTV, the episode will deal with a young family that looks to leave Chicago and search for a home in the “far-flung suburbs.”

“They’re thrilled to gain tons of space, but adjusting to the quirks that come with the suburban real estate market will be a challenge,” the description states.

“House Hunters” is a reality television series that takes viewers behind the scenes as individuals, couples and families learn what to look for and decide whether or not a home is meant for them. Focusing on the emotional experience of finding and purchasing a new home, each episode shows the process as buyers search for a home.

St. Charles will be in the spotlight later this year as well when Netflix releases its movie “The Killer,” which was filmed in downtown St. Charles in March 2022.

Netflix has announced the noir thriller will be released Nov. 10. The film stars Michael Fassbender, known for playing the character Magneto in the “X-Men” movies. He plays a contract killer in the movie, which is based on a French graphic novel.

Actress Tilda Swinton also is part of the cast. Paris, New Orleans and the Dominican Republic also served as backdrops for the movie.

The movie was filmed by award-winning director David Fincher, known for such films as “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Gone Girl” and “Fight Club.”

Much of the filming in St. Charles took place at the historic Hotel Baker, which was built in 1928 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.