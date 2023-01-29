See what the average commute is in Kane County

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Kane County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. Kane County has a shorter commute than three out of four neighboring counties, with Kendall County, IL having the longest commute at 33.7 minutes.

Kane County commuting by the numbers:

Average commute: 29.2 minutes--- 0.4% higher than state average--- #11 worst commute in the state

Workers with 1+ hour commute: 11.4%

Workers who drive to work: 86.7%

Workers who carpool to work: 9.8%

Workers who take public transport to work: 2.2%

Workers who work from home: 8.1%

Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 16.2%

Worked outside county of residence: 45.0%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. DeKalb County, IL: 26.5 minutes

#2. Kane County, IL: 29.2 minutes

#3. DuPage County, IL: 29.4 minutes

#4. McHenry County, IL: 32.0 minutes

#5. Kendall County, IL: 33.7 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Illinois

#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes

#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes

#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Illinois

#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes

#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes

#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes

