Batavia school board votes to expand mental health services for staff

The Batavia school board approved a $110,000 contract expanding mental health services for staff during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“Our employees need some additional support,” said Chief Financial Officer Anton Inglese.

The one-year contract with provider Modern Health would provide BPS 101 staff with online mental health services and resources.

“It isn’t a one size fits all thing,” Inglese said. “Whether that’s self-guided, whether that’s clinical where you’re meeting one on one with somebody, or you are working with community-based groups.

“You sign an app, complete and assessment and it walks you through services that are available. Generally, you can get support within 24 hours.”

Board member Aaron Kilburg said that the contract was made in response to an increase increasing need for more thorough mental health support for staff.

“There is still, for some people, a stigma for mental health,” he said. “We’re at a crisis point. So I think we’re hoping that this will be something people access and utilize at a high percentage than what we’ve offered before.”

Kilburg said that district will evaluate the contact after the one-year term.

“If it works well, and we see value in it and there’s reasonable utilization, perhaps we’ll continue it,” Inglese said.

Inglese said that the new care options will be included within the district’s employee insurance benefits.

“If you are seeing somebody on a one-to-one basis in a clinical setting, it’s limited to ten sessions,” he said. “Anything after those sessions could potentially cost the employee.

“This isn’t meant to be a silver bullet for mental health, but more along the lines of an intermediary.”

Modern Health services will also be available for employee dependents, Inglese said.

The board also voted to renew a new four-year contract with current athletic wear provider Game On.

“There’s a cycle that goes through to outfit our athletes with the best apparel that [we] can for competition,” said Rotolo Middle School Associate Principal Josh Bulak.

Bulak said that $112,037 in athletic uniforms to be used by students over a four year period.

“[Game On] came in as the lowest bid and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them,” Bulak said.