Wine, Cheese & Trees fundraiser aims to bring more trees to Geneva

Geneva’s Wine, Cheese & Trees fundraiser will feature a new location this year, but the overall goal to raise money to plant more trees in the community remains the same, according to a press release from the Geneva Natural Resources Committee and Geneva Park District Foundation.

The 12th annual event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

Six wines and craft beer will be paired with cheese, appetizers and desserts from local merchants. The evening also will feature live music, a silent auction, raffles, a “wine wall” and live auction. Some of the live auction items up for bid include an instant wine cellar, a Kohler getaway, an ebike, a one-week stay at a Shells vacation resort and more.

Tickets can be purchased for $35 per person or four tickets for $120 at Geneva Wine Cellars and Tasting Room or the Uncommon Find, both located at 227 S. Third St., or online at squareup.com/store/WCT.

The Natural Resources Committee has pledged to use the fundraiser money toward bolstering the city’s parkway tree canopy. To date, the committee has funded the planting of more than 200 trees, including in downtown Geneva, city hall and each of the schools in Geneva Community Unit School District 304, the release stated.

The Park District Foundation will use event proceeds to purchase new trees throughout the district, continue supporting the district’s “Oaktober” planting program, install ADA swings for children and restore amenities at Sandholm West park. To date, Wine, Cheese & Trees has helped fund the planting of 250 trees on park property, the release stated.

The Geneva Library Foundation has joined this year to sponsor the event, and will use the funds to support programming and to enhance the library grounds with plantings, art and other educational features.

The groups are hoping to raise $50,000 at the Feb. 25 event.

For more information about Wine, Cheese & Trees, contact Natural Resources Committee Chairman Jay Womack at 630-299-9945 or email him at jay.womack@gza.com. To learn more about the committee, visit geneva.il.us.