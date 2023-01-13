Waubonsee Community College offers free tax services

Waubonsee Community College, in partnership with Ladder Up, will offer free tax services at the college’s downtown Aurora campus at 18 S. River St.

The services are available to the community on a walk-in basis.

Sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from Jan. 28 through April 15. At these sessions, a trained volunteer tax preparer will prepare and electronically file federal and state income tax returns at no cost. This service is only available to households earning up to $60,000 or individuals earning $32,000 annually, according to a news release from the college.

To check eligibility requirements and for a list of documents to bring, visit goladderup.org. All participants must wear face masks to attend.