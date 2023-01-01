Looking ahead: Geneva to focus on economic development in 2023

GENEVA – Mayor Kevin Burns said 2023 in Geneva should see more economic development as one of the five principles of its strategic plan that also include strong governance, environmental stewardship, excellent city services and quality of life.

“We will approach 2023 with fidelity toward the five principles of our strategic plan,” Burns said. “And specifically to each of those five pillars, we will continue to operate transparently and be citizen and business focused. We will aggressively pursue economic development opportunities including but not limited to the Southeast Master Plan, building out our business park.”

Also on the horizon for next year are infill development opportunities, such as the former Cetron property at 7 Richards Street and the Mill Race Inn site, he said.

“In addition, we will continue to advance environmental policies that help make Geneva a leader in sustainability, adaptation and resiliency,” Burns said.

Top of mind for many on the City Council will be a facilities improvement plan that is “comprehensive and long overdue,” Burns said.

As to quality of life issues, Burns said the city would continue its focus “to ensure that our community remains inclusive, welcoming and responsive to our residents, our businesses and our guests.”