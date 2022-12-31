Batavia to see new subdivision, new businesses open in 2023

With new businesses and a brand new subdivision arriving in the new year, 2023 is already shaping up to be a busy one for Batavia.

Developer Pulte Homes plans to build 163 new homes in the new Winding Creek subdivision, which is located on McKee Street, just west of Randall Road.

The proposed Winding Creek development in Batavia includes single-family homes as well as townhouses. Shown is one of the house designs. (Illustration provided)

“They actually have two model homes that are open,” said Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman, who added that units are currently available for sale.

Federal Grant for Food Bank

Batavia will receive a $3 million grant from the federal government, secured by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, that will allow the Batavia Food Pantry to move to a new location. The funding will be used to either build or purchase a new 20,000-square-foot facility for the pantry, which will allow for much more space to better provide for Batavia residents.

The food pantry vacating its current location will also allow for additional city projects. Newman said that the city’s wastewater treatment plant will also begin a new phase of renovations and equipment upgrades.

“Moving the food pantry allows us to utilize their old location. We can take that building down and use that as the site of the new headworks for the plant,” she said. “So all of this is sort of going to be happening hand in hand.”

Chicken Salad Chick, a national restaurant chain with restaurants in 17 states, offers 12 varieties of chicken salad along with other menu items. (John Starks)

New Businesses

A suite of new restaurants are expected to open in the city in 2023, said Batavia Chamber of Commerce President Margaret Perreault. New arrivals to Batavia include Chicken Salad Chick, located in the former Crabby Boil building, Everdines’s Grilled Cheese on Wilson Street and the vegan New Moon Bakery, which recently graduated to its own location after a successful run as one of the city’s Boardwalk Shops.

“There’s so much going on here, it’s a really great time to be in Batavia,” Perreault said. “Currently [the Boardwalk Shops] are taking applications for new businesses that want to open up next year.”

Perreault pointed to a new endowment, the Batavia Chamber Community Enhancement Fund, which was created this past year, that could help promote new business growth.

“The mission of the program is going to be that we’re going to give micro-loans to businesses that may not be able to find traditional funding through banks,” she said.

Applications for the fund are currently open, and Perreault is hopeful businesses will get a decision within the first half of the new year.

Community Flag Design Contest

Batavians with a creative eye can look forward to community flag design contest early in the new year, according to Perreault.

“Batavia has an emblem, but we don’t have a community flag,” she said. “We have a committee of, I think there’s eight people on the committee, and we are conducting a design contest currently to have people submit their ides of what a Batavia community flag should look like.

Perreault said that the flags designs are due on March 1. More information on contest guidelines can be found on https://www.bataviaflag.org/.

The winning flag will be made available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds going to Batavia new Flag Day Monument, Perreault said.

“I’m super optimistic going into 2023,” she said.