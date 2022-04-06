Batavia City Council gives Winding Creek subdivision developer an extension to secure property

The Batavia City Council voted April 4 to approve an extension to an annexation agreement for the developer of the new Winding Creek subdivision.

According to meeting documents, developer Pulte Home Company LLC was required to obtain full ownership of the Winding Creek property within 180 days of approval of the original ordinances, which were passed in October of 2021.

“This is an extension on the dates on this due to the fact that Pulte will not be able to close on the property before April 16, which is the end of the period in the annexation agreement,” said Alderman Alan Wolff. “We’re going to extend that so they can complete the purchase of the property.”

The extension would give the developer an extra 60 days to close on the property, according to meeting documents.

The documents stated that the City Council believes that Pulte is acting in “good faith” by asking for the extension. Previous iterations of the Winding Creek property have lapsed, and the applicant before Pulte previously withdrew its application.

“From what I’m hearing he’s definitely building the types of houses that people in Batavia definitely want,” said Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke. “I think that’ll be a quick seller.”

Schielke said at the developer plans to build 163 total houses in the new subdivision, which would be built on 2500 and 37W330 McKee Street.

City Council members also voted to approve an amendment to its zoning codes for single family garages. The Zoning Code originally required a garage setback of 6 to 12 feet from the front of single-family residences, according to meeting documents.

“This is an amendment to our zoning code to eliminate the single-family residence required garage setbacks,” Wolff said.

The new amendment was initiated in response to the approval of the Winding Creek developments, documents said.