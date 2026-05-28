Staff and students in Joliet sign gym floor of new Hufford Junior High

Hufford Junior High students and teachers were given the chance to sign the new school's gym floor on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo Provided by Joliet Publc)

As construction on the new Hufford Junior High in Joliet near completion, a group of current students and staff members were given the chance to leave a mark on the new building.

On Tuesday, over 120 students and staff members had the opportunity to sign the concrete subfloor of the new 13,113 square-foot gym currently under construction.

Hufford Junior High students and teachers were given the chance to sign the new school's gym floor on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

While the signatures will be hidden under the gym’s finished flooring after construction is complete, they will be preserved as part of the structure for decades.

The gym is one of the final elements to be finished in the new 171,000 square-foot school, which is approximately a third larger than the current school.

“This was the first time our staff had a chance to see inside the new school,” said Hufford principal Kyle Sartain. “We cannot wait to get moved into the building.”

Hufford Junior High students and teachers were given the chance to sign the new school's gym floor on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools S)

The new Hufford will open at the start of the school year in August, along with the new Gompers Junior High School. For logistical planning reasons, Gompers students have been using their new gym during the 2025-2026 school year.