Ottawa Farmers Market returns Saturday with grand opening celebration

(File photo) The Ottawa Farmers Market returns this Saturday for the 2026 season. (Photo provided by Ottawa Chamber)

The Ottawa Area Farmers and Makers Market is set to open this weekend for the summer, hosting a variety of local vendors with a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony planned on Saturday morning to kick things off.

One of the largest in the Illinois Valley, the market will run 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on every Saturday from May 30 through Oct. 17 in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa Chamber Executive Director Jay McCracken said the grand opening will feature live music, at least 25 vendors offering a wide variety of goods, and a free raffle basket filled with products from local businesses. The drawing is scheduled to take place before 1 p.m. Saturday.

McCracken said the market has become an important attraction for both residents and visitors while also helping support small businesses throughout the area.

One of the many local vendors is Pink Acres Flower Farm in Ottawa, which will be selling at the market again for its third year and has seen its business grow each summer because of the market.

“I was new to the area when I started Pink Acres Flower Farm, not knowing anyone here,” Owner Tonya Wasicki said. “The market has been wonderful for me getting to know so many people and seeing repeat customers year after year, which I appreciate so much.

“The market vendors are like family. We all support, help and cheer each other on.”

Wasicki said she is looking forward to another busy season at the market.

“My flowers make people happy and that’s what makes me happy,” she said. “I can’t wait to share more this season.”

(File photo) At least 25 vendors are expected to sell their wares at the Ottawa Farmers Market opening this Saturday. (Photo provided by Ottawa Chamber)

Another participating vendor is Whiff Soapworks in Marseilles, which will offer handcrafted soaps, wax melts, lotions, car fresheners and other products throughout the summer.

“The Ottawa Farmers Market is such a great opportunity for local businesses to connect with the community,” co-owner Katie Kauffman said. “We have made some wonderful connections with other vendors and community members.

“The market is also extremely affordable for vendors and really lets businesses that are both small and large participate.”

Before vendors open up shop Saturday morning, members of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce and others will meet for a ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. on Jackson Street near Washington Park.

“While you’re visiting our beautiful town, be sure to shop in our charming downtown boutique shops and enjoy lunch or dinner in one of Ottawa’s amazing restaurants,“ McCracken said in a statement. ”Combining the Farmers and Makers Market with our inviting downtown will provide an experience that is sure to please every visitor.”