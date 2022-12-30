St. Charles Public Library to present performance by The Mona Quartet

The St. Charles Public Library will present a special performance by The Mona Quartet (or Quatuor Mona) at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Carnegie Community Room as part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series.

The Mona Quartet was born from a diverse group of young women from all over the world, including St. Charles native Arianna Smith. Uniting Latvian, French, American and Korean backgrounds, they have created their own musical language.

The quartet has taken over the great classical concert halls of Paris on several occasions, such as the Pierre Boulez hall of the Philharmonie de Paris, the Châtelet Theater, the Cortot Hall and the Petit Palais. The quartet will perform Mozart Quartet no. 15 in d minor and Debussy Quartet.

Since 1981, the library has featured a wide variety of musical performances. The public is invited and the concerts are free to attend.

This performance is sponsored by the St. Charles Public Library Foundation. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.

For more information, go to scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.