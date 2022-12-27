Batavia Fire Department investigating Tuesday morning house fire

Batavia Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, fire crews arrived at 1822 Wagner Road at 2 a.m. Dec. 27 and found the three-car attached garage engulfed in flames. Fire crews searched the home, and all occupants had been evacuated and were safe.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage, but due to extensive damage, the home’s occupants were unable to return to the home and have relocated with family.

Batavia Fire Department Deputy Chief John Kessler said the fire is under investigation. The Batavia Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Fermilab, Geneva, North Aurora, St. Charles, Elburn and Sugar Grove.