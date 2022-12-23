Former Big Rock lay pastor found guilty of child sexual assault

A former Big Rock lay pastor has been found guilty of child sexual assault and abuse, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Mark Rivera, 49, of the zero to 100 block of East Street, Winfield, has been found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 10 for motions and sentencing.

Rivera remains in custody at the Kane County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of $500,000 bail. On multiple occasions between June 2018 and May 2019, Rivera sexually assaulted the victim, whom he knew, according to the state’s attorney’s office news release.

The victim was younger than 13 years old, the release stated. Rivera at the time was a lay pastor at the Anglican Church of North America in Big Rock.