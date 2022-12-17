Geneva announces holiday hours; garbage and Christmas tree pickup schedule

City of Geneva offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, according to a news release from the city.

Geneva’s garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day later than normal during the holiday weeks. Refuse will be picked up:

Week of Dec. 19 – Thursday-Friday (normal schedule)

Week of Dec. 26 – Friday-Saturday (holiday schedule)

Week of Jan. 2 – Friday-Saturday

Week of Jan. 9 – Thursday-Friday

Geneva residents will have several opportunities to dispose of their live Christmas trees during January.

Trees will be picked up for free on residents’ garbage days during the weeks of Jan. 2 and Jan. 9 by Lakeshore Recycling Systems, the city’s waste hauler. No refuse stickers are necessary during this timeframe.

Trees discarded after the first two weeks of January will require one Geneva refuse sticker.

Residents must place their live trees out with their garbage no later than 7 a.m. on their scheduled day. Ornaments, hooks, nails, tinsel, garland, tree stands and other hard materials should be removed from the trees prior to disposal. Trees placed in bags will not be accepted.

All wreaths and roping must be discarded in the trash.

For more information about Geneva’s refuse services, call the City’s Public Works Department at 630-232-1501 or visit www.geneva.il.us.