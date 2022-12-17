Five things to know about Geneva’s historic blacksmith shop

The Shodeen Family Foundation recently revived its plans to remove the historic landmark designation on Geneva’s circa-1843 limestone blacksmith shop at the Mill Race property, which would pave the way for its demolition.

The plan renews a years-long process for the Shodeens, who first bought the shuttered Mill Race Inn in 2014 and later bought an adjacent corner lot. They subsequently demolished the flood-damaged ancillary structures.

The Shodeen family has bought the historic Mill Race Inn, a historic restaurant at 4 E. State St. in Geneva that closed in January 2011. The Mill Race Inn began as a blacksmith shop in 1842, but eventually turned into a tea room in the 1930s. (Sandy Bressner)

Years of attempts to find redevelopment solutions that are acceptable to the city and public have come up empty, including unsuccessful attempts to find a mover to relocate the structure to another area of the Historic District.

[ Shodeen revives plan to demolish historic Geneva blacksmith shop ]

Here are five things to know about the historic blacksmith shop:

Shodeen Inc. applied for a demolition permit for the 1846 limestone structure remaining at the former Mill Race Inn in Geneva. An application for landmark status has put the demolition on hold. A public hearing is scheduled Feb. 20 before the Historic Preservation Commission on the landmark application. (Shaw Local News Network)