Batavia announces holiday hours, garbage and Christmas tree pickup schedule

City of Batavia offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

According to a news release, Batavia’s garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day later than normal during the holiday weeks. Refuse and recycling will be picked up:

Week of Dec. 19 – Normal schedule

Week of Dec. 26 – All collections will be pushed back one day for the entire week.

Week of Jan. 2 – All collections will be pushed back one day for the entire week.

Batavia residents will have two opportunities to dispose of their live Christmas trees. Trees will be picked up for free on residents’ garbage days during the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 by Waste Management, the city’s waste hauler. No refuse stickers are necessary during this timeframe.

After these dates, residents should attach a refuse sticker to the tree and place it at the curb on their regular collection date. All materials such as plastic bags, ornaments, lights, nails, etc. should be removed from the trees. Live wreaths and garlands should be placed in the regular refuse.

For more information about Batavia’s refuse service, please visit the city of Batavia website, or call Batavia Public Properties and Services Division at 630-454-2400.