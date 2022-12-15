Mutual Ground CEO to leave nonprofit in 2023

Mutual Ground, which provides support for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, sexual violence and substance use, has announced that after 12 years leading the organization, Chief Executive Officer Michelle Meyer plans to leave the organization early next year.

According to a news release, Meyer has provided steadfast leadership in the role of CEO and will leave a lasting legacy on the organization and the communities that Mutual Ground serves.

As part of its succession planning process, the Board of Directors has hired Kittleman & Associates, a national search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for nonprofits, to lead the search for Meyer’s replacement. Kittleman will partner with the Board of Directors to conduct a national search and ensure a smooth transition for donors, partners and supporters, the release stated.

According to the release, highlights of Meyer’s tenure in leading Mutual Ground and its employees, donors and volunteers include:

Growing the operating budget from $1.9 million to $5.6 million during her tenure, and establishing a reserve that will sustain the organization into the future. Staffing grew from 40 to 70 employees and several satellite campuses were opened, increasing the ability to better serve communities.

Establishing a racial equity initiative to ensure that all clients and staff feel welcomed and valued as unique individuals.

Acquiring Breaking Free, a substance use disorder agency, and applying a trauma-informed approach to substance use treatment as part of Mutual Ground’s programming.

Kittleman & Associates and the Board are beginning their preliminary work together to launch the search for a new CEO. For inquiries related to the search, contact Megan Lewis at mlewis@kittlemansearch.com.

Mutual Ground’s mission is to empower individuals, families and communities to eliminate domestic and sexual violence and the harms of substance use through education, awareness and life-changing services.

For more information about Mutual Ground, visit mutualground.org.