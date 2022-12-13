Kane County Regional Office of Education celebrates photo contest winners

The 2022 Kane County Regional Office of Education Student Photography Contest ended with a reception and awards ceremony Dec. 7 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre.
According to a news release, the reception celebrated all of the high school photography participants’ artwork with the top weekly winners displayed on canvas prints that the students were able to take home.
The weekly winners were:
- Week 1 — Nature/Landscape, Adara Nahornoff, Jacobs High School, Algonquin
- Week 2 — Architecture, Abby Carpenter, Central High School, Burlington
- Week 3 — Fall Fun, Anna Olson, Central High School
- Week 4 — Sports Photography, Titus Lands, Jacobs High School
- Week 5 — Texture, Matthew Himani, East Aurora High School
- Week 6 — Editorial, Nick Jenco, St. Charles North High School
- Week 7 — School Spirit, Matthew Himani, East Aurora High School
- Week 8 — Worm’s Eye/Bird’s Eye, Hannah Srdanovich
- Week 9 — Artist Choice, Julia Wojtan, Bartlett High School
The photo contest recognizes and celebrates the talents of Kane County high school students, the release stated.
To learn more about the Kane County Regional Office of Education student photography contest, visit kaneroe.org/student-photography-contest/.