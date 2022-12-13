Kane County Regional Office of Education celebrates photo contest winners

The 2022 Kane County Regional Office of Education Student Photography Contest ended with a reception and awards ceremony Dec. 7 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre.

According to a news release, the reception celebrated all of the high school photography participants’ artwork with the top weekly winners displayed on canvas prints that the students were able to take home.

The weekly winners were:

Week 1 — Nature/Landscape, Adara Nahornoff, Jacobs High School, Algonquin

Week 2 — Architecture, Abby Carpenter, Central High School, Burlington

Week 3 — Fall Fun, Anna Olson, Central High School

Week 4 — Sports Photography, Titus Lands, Jacobs High School

Week 5 — Texture, Matthew Himani, East Aurora High School

Week 6 — Editorial, Nick Jenco, St. Charles North High School

Week 7 — School Spirit, Matthew Himani, East Aurora High School

Week 8 — Worm’s Eye/Bird’s Eye, Hannah Srdanovich

Week 9 — Artist Choice, Julia Wojtan, Bartlett High School

The photo contest recognizes and celebrates the talents of Kane County high school students, the release stated.

To learn more about the Kane County Regional Office of Education student photography contest, visit kaneroe.org/student-photography-contest/.