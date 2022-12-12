St. Charles police reports: Nov. 27-Dec. 6, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

DUI

• Bradley Allen Genslinger, 31, of the 6N400 block of Tucker Avenue near St. Charles, was charged at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 6 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and leaving the scene of property damage.

• Tyler Gary Barton, 23, of the 400 block of Campton Woods Drive, Elburn, was charged at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Ethan Barry Puklin, 18, of the 900 block of Manley Road, St. Charles, was charged at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor and disobeying a police officer/fireman or school crossing.

Trespassing

James Joseph Lotarski, 78, of the 300 block of Dunham Place Commons, was charged at 1:07 p.m. Dec. 1 with trespassing after being given notice of forbidding entry.

Battery

Jacob Martin Salazar, 24, of the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 3:52 a.m. Nov. 27 with battery.

Violating order of protection

Vincent Anthony Falcone, 51, of the 180 block of South Pick Avenue, Elmhurst, was charged at 7:31 a.m. Dec. 2 with violating an order of protection.