Central High School’s Sleigh Bells Ring Extravaganza set for Saturday

Central High School’s Fine Arts department has announced the fourth annual Sleigh Bells Ring Concert Extravaganza from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 44W625 Plato Road in Burlington.

The event began in 2018 as a Girl Scout Gold Award project and has been expanded year over year to include more activities. Over 800 people attended the event in 2021 and more are expected this year, according to a press release.

Kids of all ages will be able to make winter-themed art projects in the Art Club’s craft corner, visit with Santa Claus and enjoy food from NICO’s Grill. Goodies, food and gifts will also be available for purchase at the craft fair, the release stated.