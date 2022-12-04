New details emerge in September fatal pedestrian crash on Geneva’s State Street

GENEVA – The driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Geneva in September told police she had taken prescribed medication and had fallen asleep before the crash, according to newly released police reports.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, Tammy Berke had left CVS Pharmacy, 765 E. State St., Geneva and was attempting to cross the street. Berke, 55, of Batavia, was standing in the street when she was struck by Katelyn E. Rougas, 30, of the 700 block of Fox Run Drive, Geneva.

Rougas’ attorney declined to comment.

“Rougas appeared to be emotionally distressed and as if she had just woken up,” according to a police report Shaw Local News Network obtained in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. “Rougas’ voice was trembling as she spoke and she was unable to project her voice while speaking with me. Rougas repeatedly expressed concern regarding the welfare of Berke.”

The officer wrote that he did not observe any signs of impairment while speaking with Rougas. She was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions, the report stated.

A driver who was traveling west told police she was behind the black Hyundai Kona that struck Berke and witnessed the crash, the reports stated.

“(T)he (Hyundai Kona) began moving from the left westbound lane, and entered the center turn lanes at a high rate of speed,” according to the report.

According to the report, surveillance video from neighboring businesses recorded what happened.

“Tammy is seen entering the frame of the video from the left, east of Country Village Meats. Tammy then walks to the sidewalk on the north side of East State Street. Tammy appeared to look to the east to check for oncoming westbound traffic. Tammy then walks across both westbound lanes of traffic before stopping in the middle turn lanes.”

Berke appeared to be waiting for eastbound traffic to clear up before crossing the eastbound traffic lanes. Rougas’s Hyundai is seen going west in the center turn lanes when it struck Berke, according to the video.

Berke’s son, Sebastian Berke, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rougas last month, seeking more than $50,000 in damages.