Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Robert Randolph to perform at Blues on the Fox this summer

The line-up for Blues on the Fox Festival, June 14-15 at downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park, features (top, from left) Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Robert Randolph, Toronzo Cannon, (bottom) Joanne Shaw Taylor, Guy King and Wayne Baker Brooks. (Photo provided by RiverEdge Park )

Aurora’s annual Blues on the Fox Festival returns to RiverEdge Park June 14 and 15 with two days of live outdoor music with world renowned blues artists.

Chicago blues star Toronzo Cannon kicks off the festival at 7 p.m. Friday night, celebrating the release of his new album “Shut Up & Play!” Friday’s headliner is internationally acclaimed pedal steel guitar blues master Robert Randolph at 9 p.m. Tickets for Friday night are $15 early-bird pricing through May 31; $20 starting June 1 through showtime.

Saturday kicks off with the legendary Wayne Baker Brooks, son of Chicago’s legendary Lonnie Brooks, at 3 p.m. Guy King follows at 5 p.m. with his one-of-a-kind blend of blues, jazz, soul, rock and R&B. Then get set at 7 p.m. for Joanne Shaw Taylor, the UK’s premiere blues rock guitarist who is blowing audiences away on this side of the pond as well. Closing Aurora’s Blues on the Fox Festival at 9 p.m. is one of the most celebrated bands in music, blues-rock revivalists Big Head Todd and The Monsters. Tickets for Saturday’s shows are $20 early-bird pricing through May 31; $25 June 1 through showtime.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, right across the street from Metra’s Aurora Transportation Center.

For tickets and information, visit RiverEdgeAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, stop by RiverEdge’s satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Children must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older and pick up a free ticket on-site, day-of-show, at any RiverEdge ticket booth.

All tickets are general admission and bring your own bag chairs or blankets. There will be limited bench seating (on a first come, first served) near the stage. Fees are not included in ticket prices.