Geneva council OKs sale of surplus property

The city of Geneva is selling a small parcel of real estate as surplus. Located on the west side of South Fourth Street at Crescent Place, it was part of a parcel developed as additional parking near the Metra station. The City Council, on May 20, 2024, approved two real estate sales contracts for the property, which was divided into two parcels.

Geneva alderpersons Monday approved real estate sales agreements for the sale of two parcels of surplus real estate in the city’s downtown to two buyers.

In January, the City Council declared the 30,890 square feet of the parcels – just under .71 of an acre – that part of a larger city-owned piece assembled to create more parking near the train station.

The land, located on the west side of the parking lot at South Fourth Street and Crescent Place, is in a flood plain and unbuildable, officials said.

The two parcels together are triangular and bisected by a creek, officials said.

The sales agreements were for Stephen Kuhn to buy one parcel for $8,000 and Lisa Goodenough and Patrick Fox to buy the other for $9,000, records show.

Kuhn’s offer was 81% of the appraised value and Goodenough and Fox’s offer was 89% of the appraised value. The city could accept those offers because state law does not allow a municipality to accept less than 80% of the appraised value, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.