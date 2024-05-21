Ecker Center seeks $50,000 in new fundraising effort

Jennifer Flory of Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, talks to partners from Rotary District 6440 after being presented a $5,000 grant. Ecker is hosting a virtual forum Wednesday to discuss its $50,000 fundraising goal for its expansion and transition from a Community Mental Health Center to a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. (Sandy Bressner)

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health seeks to raise $50,000 through its spring fundraising and awareness campaign, officials announced in a news release.

Ecker will host a virtual forum at eckercenter.org from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, providing details about its expansion and transition from a community mental health center to a certified community behavioral health clinic.

Ecker Center has a main office in Elgin and a satellite office in St. Charles. The money it seeks to raise is to support upgrades and expansions necessary for the transition, increasing Ecker’s ability to offer comprehensive, coordinated care to more people.

“As we transition to a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, our goal is to enhance the quality and accessibility of behavioral health care for our community,” CEO Daphne Sandouka said in the release. “We are excited to embark on this journey and grateful for the community’s support in making this vision a reality.”

Last year, Ecker Center served 4,443 individuals with behavioral health services and 4,632 through prevention, intervention and education programs. This expansion will enable the agency to reach more people, ensuring access to necessary care without barriers, according to the release.