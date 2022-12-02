Batavia police to distribute free gun safety kits to residents

The Batavia Police Department will provide free firearm safety kits to residents through a partnership with Project ChildSafe, the nationwide firearms safety education program.

According to a news release from the Batavia Police Department, the safety kits, which include a gun lock, will be available at the department’s front desk for pick up beginning Friday.

Project ChildSafe, a program developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, has distributed more than 38 million firearm safety kits throughout the country since 2003. The program receives support from the firearms industry, federal and state grants and from public donations, the release stated.

“We encourage residents to pick up a Project ChildSafe safety kit so that they can securely store their firearm,” said Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza in the release. “Each kit contains a safety curriculum and a cable-style gun lock. The locks fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns. The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing a firearm in your home.”

By partnering with Project ChildSafe, the Batavia Police Department is participating in a national effort to promote firearms safety education to all gun owners. Project ChildSafe distributes gun lock safety kits to all 50 states and the five U.S. territories. The police department also encourages parents/adults to talk to their children about what to do if they come across/see a gun:

• Stop

• Don’t Touch

• Get Away

• Tell an Adult

“We are pleased to have the Batavia Police Department as a Project ChildSafe partner,” said Bill Brassard Jr., director of Project ChildSafe, in the release. “Project ChildSafe is an important step forward in helping ensure that all firearm owners fully understand their responsibilities with respect to the safe handling and storage of firearms.”

For more information about this program, visit https://www.safefirearmsstorage.org/.