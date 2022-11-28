Anonymous donor to match donations to Batavia United Way on Giving Tuesday

Batavia United Way is launching two initiatives this season to help residents in need.

The first initiative is Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 29. All donations that day will be matched by an anonymous donor. The funds will be used to provide hot meals for Lazarus House over the winter, according to a news release.

The Double Your Donation initiative has also kicked off. All community donations are being matched by local businesses, including Ron Murphy Dental, A Accurate Door Service, Inc., Advanced Windows & Siding, First State Bank, KW Inspire: Mary Bruno & Kari Edwards and Fontana Capital Partners. The goal is to raise $20,000, the release stated.

Earlier this season, more than 100 volunteers through Batavia United Way raked leaves for 24 local senior citizens, veteran and people with physical limitations.

For more information or to support either initiative, please visit us at www.bataviaunitedway.org