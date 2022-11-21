Car wash proposed on site of former Chili’s restaurant in St. Charles

St. Charles plan commissioners next month will review plans to build a car wash on the site of a former Chili’s restaurant on East Main Street in St. Charles.

Plan commissioners will hold a public hearing on the plans at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Bolingbrook-based Jet Brite Car Wash Inc. had submitted plans to raze the former restaurant at 3795 E. Main St. and build a 180-foot-long building.

ZIPS Car Wash recently acquired Jet Brite Car Wash, which has 11 locations. Jet Brite Car Wash built its first car wash in 2000 in Addison.

ZIPS Car Wash has its headquarters in Plano, Texas and is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 250 locations across 24 states.