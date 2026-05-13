‘Potential to save a life’: Yorkville declares Motorcycle Awareness Month, honors ABATE’s safety services

Pictured are (from left) Sharyl Mataya, Open Roads ABATE President Sam Mataya, Yorkville Mayor John Purcell, Cliff Oleson, and Jimmy Durovec at the City Council meeting on April 28, 2026. (Photo Provided By Linda Oleson)

The city of Yorkville recognized May as Motorcycle Awareness Month honoring the community service and commitment to education of Open Roads A.B.A.T.E of Illinois, Inc.

Mayor John Purcell recognized the 39th year of service for the organization with an official proclamation. Purcell said its members have “contributed extensive volunteers and money to charitable organizations.”

“It is especially meaningful that the citizens of our city and state be aware of motorcycles on the roadway and recognize the importance of motorcycle safety,” Purcell said during a City Council meeting. “(ABATE works) toward education continually to promote motorcycle safety education and awareness and (through) high school drivers education programs.”

Purcell said all residents should “join in an effort to improve safety and awareness on our roadways.”

ABATE members took the opportunity to discuss roadway safety. The group said the priority this season is to encourage people to “get trained, get licensed, practice regularly, and ride defensively.”

“A large percentage of multi-vehicle motorcycle crashes occur when a driver fails to recognize a motorcycle in traffic turning into or pulling in-front of a rider,” A.B.A.T.E. said. “Motorists must actively look for motorcycles and account for them in every driving decision.”

The group said Automated Driving Systems do not always accurately detect motorcycles. A.B.A.T.E. said riders maintaining control and staying alert to the actions of others can improve safety for everyone.

“Every decision made behind the wheel or on the handlebars has the potential to save a life,” A.B.A.T.E. said.

You can learn more about the group by visiting, abate-il.org/.