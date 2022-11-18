Local businesses shine at Geneva Chamber awards ceremony

GENEVA – The Geneva Chamber of Commerce presented several members with awards at its annual dinner Wednesday night at Riverside Receptions in Geneva.

The Chamber Champion Award went to Bo Smith, recognizing his support throughout the year, chamber board member Neil Johnson said in presenting the award.

“The Chamber Champion Award goes to a chamber member who has made a positive impact in the Geneva community and supported the chamber above and beyond throughout the year,” Johnson said.

Smith attended nearly every seminar and Business After Hours, and as a member of the Leads Group, he brought qualified leads to the table along with potential members to events, Johnson said.

“He is the first to compliment the Chamber and also the first to provide constructive criticism,” Johnson said, “which we appreciate.”

Alyssa Tadic of Twee Partees was awarded the Young Emerging Professionals award by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce during the chamber’s annual dinner and award night at Riverside Receptions on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Chamber Board President Scott Lebin presented the President’s Awards to Fagans Incorporated, Windy City Amusements, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and the city of Geneva.

In accepting the award, Mayor Kevin Burns noted that where the podium was situated also shows the Dunkin’ on East State Street.

“Over my right shoulder, the Dunkin’ Donuts can be seen,” Burns said, prompting a burst of laughter as the beleaguered restaurant has yet to open after several years.

“I hope the damn thing’s opening soon,” Burns said, as the laughter continued.

Other awards:

• The Young Emerging Professional was awarded to Alyssa Tadic of Twee Partees, and a member of the Young Emerging Professionals group.

• Ambassador of the Year recipient Christopher Wallace for his support, representing the chamber at ribbon cutting events and was instrumental in forming the Geneva Men in Business group.

• The Members of the Year award went to Rob and Susi Brucato of Scentcerely Yours. The award goes to members who serve the chamber, assists other businesses, is generous with donations and attends events. For example, at the chamber golf outing on a hot day in June this year, the Brucatos donned Santa and elf costumes to support the golf outing theme.

• New Member of the Year Award went to Kim Edwards of AFLAC Geneva. The award is given to a member who has enhanced the chamber and Geneva through continuing contributions of time and resources.

• The inaugural Community Development Award went to Country Village Meats. This new award is for a business with a commitment for bringing older buildings back to life, which is what owners Laurie and Paul Darrow did for their new business on East State Street.

• The inaugural Community Spirit Award was presented to Hogan Design & Construction for its participation in and support of chamber projects and events.

• The inaugural Innovative Idea Award was presented to Chi-Cuterie, developed by owner Michelle Parker, in recognition of creativity in the introduction of new products and services in the community. Parker began with a product offerings and workshops in charcuterie and pairing guides, then opened her business earlier this year.