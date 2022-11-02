Geneva’s east side Dunkin’ edges closer to opening

GENEVA – A controversial Dunkin’, 206 E. State St., Geneva appears to be a step closer to opening.

The Illinois Department of Transportation issued the developer a permit and the developer began relocating utilities last week, city spokesman Kevin Stahr stated in an email last week.

“An opening date has not been determined at this time,” Stahr’s email stated.

State Street Coffee LLC, an entity of The Hari Group of Naperville, owns the Geneva Dunkin’. A voicemail message seeking comment was not returned.

Mayor Kevin Burns said the Dunkin’ also had a city inspection last week resulting in “a handful of punch list items to be addressed.”

“The city of Geneva will be prepared to issue a temporary occupancy permit,” Burns said. “They are just addressing few punch list items.”

The restaurant was controversial from the start, in addition to its other stumbles.

It required a special use for its drive-thru, approved with a split vote of 5-5 in 2018, with Burns casting the tie-breaking vote to approve it.

Geneva aldermen had also approved an incentive package for the Dunkin, a $70,000 grant and sales tax rebate up to $102,000. The incentive is not payable until after the project receives a certificate of occupancy from the city, according to an email from Stahr.

Then in August 2021, its construction permit from the city had expired – but officials granted an extension.

The property was also sold twice at Kane County’s annual tax sale –for $9,908.30 in October 2019 and for $11,529.58 in November 2021 – but the owners redeemed it in both cases. Records show the property is current on its tax bill.