St. Charles History Museum announces holiday gala fundraiser

The St. Charles History Museum will hold a holiday gala fundraiser with the theme “It’s a Wonderful Life in St. Charles – 70s Edition” on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the St. Charles Country Club, 1250 Country Club Road.

According to a news release, the event will include a cocktail reception, cash bar, three-course meal and a silent auction. Festive holiday attire is requested.

Complementary valet service and coat check will be provided. Reservations are $125 a person at stcmuseum.org/gala2022. Tables for 10 are available.

An after-dinner ’70s-themed festive music program will be provided by Grammy-nominated recording artist Maureen Christine. Christine will be joined by Michael Bazan and quartet.

Gluten-free and vegetarian dinner options are available upon request. For more information, contact the museum at 630-584-6967 or info@stcmuseum.org.