St. Charles Fine Art Show applications now open

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced that artist applications are now open for the 2023 St. Charles Fine Art Show. All interested artists can find the application here and must submit it before Jan. 31, 2023.

The St. Charles Fine Art Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28 on Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles.

The event will showcase the work of approximately 100 artists in media including clay/ceramics, digital art, drawing/illustration, fiber, jewelry, photography, glass, mixed media, oil painting, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, printmaking, sculpture and wood. All will be exhibited and available for sale during this free event, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

Artists are also eligible to win cash prizes through artist awards, including Best of Show, Awards of Excellence and Judges Awards.

The St. Charles Fine Art Show is an exhibition and sale of original artwork — imagined, created and signed by the artist of record. Only original art will be considered. Commercial products or multiples of any works are not acceptable.

For more information, visit stcharlesfineartsshow.com. Any additional questions regarding the event can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.