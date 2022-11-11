North Aurora’s Messenger Public Library gingerbread house challenge now underway

Messenger Public Library will host a gingerbread house challenge throughout the month of November.

Submissions are now being accepted at the User Services desk, and will close Dec. 1. They will be voted on at Messenger’s annual Holiday Open House Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the library.

All ages are welcome to enter as either individual or families. Only one gingerbread house per person may be submitted.

Gingerbread houses should be mounted on a stiff base no bigger than one square foot. Entries should be appropriate for all audiences.

All entries will be placed in the display case at the library’s entrance. Submissions should be picked up Dec. 4 or by the end of the day on Dec. 5.

More information on the challenge can be found on the library’s Facebook page.

The Messenger Public Library is located at 113 Oak St. in North Aurora and may be contacted at 630-896-0240. The website is www.messengerpl.org.