Four St. Charles businesses cited for liquor license violations

Four St. Charles businesses have been cited for liquor license violations, including three for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, acting as Liquor Control Commissioner, took the action during a Oct. 17 St. Charles Liquor Control Commission meeting. The Commission considers alcohol, tobacco and massage license issues.

The following businesses were cited for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 and required to pay a $1,000 fine plus a $500 fee for court costs:

Alter Brewing, 12 South First St., St. Charles

The Evergreen Pub, 1400 W. Main St., St. Charles

Tap House Grill, 3341 W. Main St., St. Charles

In addition, Riverside Pizza, 102 E. Main St., St. Charles, was cited for an after-hours violation and was required to pay a $1,000 fine plus a $500 fee for court costs