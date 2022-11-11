Batavia Lions Club to hold annual underwear party to raise money for Batavia United Way

The Batavia Lions Club is hosting its 6th annual underwear party from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Bar Evolution, 27 N. River St. Batavia.

According to a news release, attendees can either pay a $10 cover at the door, or bring $10 worth of new underwear and socks, or both. The proceeds from the party will support the Batavia United Way’s Adopt-A-Family program which serves about 150 families in need in Batavia with gifts of clothing, games and toys during the holiday season.

Last year, the party collected hundreds of pairs of underwear for boys and girls of all ages and over $2,000 to purchase other necessities for local families, the release stated.

Bar Evolution will be providing complimentary appetizers, and a cash bar will be available. A raffle basket table will also be available.

For more information about the Adopt-A-Family program, visit https://bataviaunitedway.org/adopt-family/.