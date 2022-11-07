Ex-Elburn records clerk charged with felony grooming, soliciting a child

ELBURN – A former Elburn police records clerk, who also served as a Sugar Grove Police Commissioner and was listed as a volunteer at the Maple Park Police Department, was charged with felony grooming and solicitation of a child he believed to be 16, court records show.

Joshua A. Salisbury, 42, of the 100 block of Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove, also was charged Oct. 7 with misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a child by exposing himself, according to the charging documents.

Salisbury posted $4,000 as bail, 10% of the $40,000 bond that was set. The terms of his bond require that he not contact the complaining witnesses. His next court date is Dec. 8.

“We did not investigate it,” Elburn Police Chief Nick Sikora said. “This was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. Because of his position, we wanted to remove ourselves out of it, and the State’s Attorney’s Office felt that was the best move. The sheriff did the investigation.”

In a text, Sheriff Ron Hain wrote that Salisbury’s report is listed as “pending investigation.”

Elburn police released the police report made by the parents Sept. 24 in response to a Kane County Chronicle Freedom of Information Act request.

Nearly the entire report was redacted, but part of it stated that the complainant called 911 shortly before 8:30 p.m., that it would be investigated by another agency and that it also was referred to DCFS.

Salisbury was hired Jan. 3 as a part-time records clerk and FOIA officer until Sept. 26, according to the village’s human resources department.

Sikora said Salisbury is no longer employed at the village.

Salisbury is still listed as a Sugar Grove Police Commissioner on its website, but Police Chief Patrick Rollins said the site needs to be updated to reflect that Salisbury is no longer a commissioner.

Salisbury resigned before the charges against him were filed, Rollins said.

The Maple Park Police Department website listed Salisbury as a volunteer until after a reporter called on Monday, but he was no longer a volunteer after charges were filed.

Police Chief David Krull stated in an email that Salisbury has been a volunteer there since 2017, where records indicate “his responsibilities were data entry, registration and was one of the co-supervisors of the Drop In Center.”

Court records show the child’s parents sought a no-contact order Sept. 26 to keep Salisbury from contacting their child at school and other locations.

Kane County Associate Judge Bradley David denied the petition, stating, “Allegations do not support issuance of no contact order,” records show.

The most serious charges against Salisbury are two Class 4 felonies, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Salisbury’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment.