Geneva’s Christmas Walk & Holiday House Tour to kick off holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and that means downtown Geneva will come alive with the annual Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour.

According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, the Christmas Walk kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 with Bob’s Candy Cane Parade and Graham’s Chocolates first candy cane of the season, followed by the arrival of Santa Lucia, the Swedish symbol of the season, who will offer Swedish cookies to merry-makers.

The city Christmas tree was lit during the Geneva Christmas Walk on Friday Dec. 3, 2021. The 2022 Christmas Walk is Friday, Dec. 2. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Christmas Tree will light up the Courthouse lawn, Santa will open his home for visits from children and All Chocolate Kitchen will recreate their record-breaking candy cane. The Grinch is also expected to make a stop in Geneva, the release stated.

Reservations to visit Santa are open at genevachamber.com.

The Holiday House Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

The 2022 Geneva Holiday House Tour will feature five Geneva homes, decorated in holiday splendor by local decorators, and will open to visitors for self-guided tours on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. (Shaw Media file photo) (Photo provided)

The featured homes on this year’s tour include:

Custom Home: Built in 2020, this over 8,500 square-foot, six-bedroom home overflows with craftsmanship, including detailed trims and moldings. The original home on this property was built almost 100 years ago by relatives of the Morton Salt Company. It has been said that some of the home’s landscaping was obtained through a surplus from the Morton Arboretum.

Historic Gem: Nestled in a historic neighborhood and built in 1907, this plaqued home is often referred to as The Cannon Home. A marvelous Queen Anne, lovingly restored over many decades, by the current owners, who have lived there for almost 30 years. The cozy front porch is hugged with custom railings designed and made by the family.

Captivating Townhome: Situated in a quiet neighborhood, the Cabeens are the original owners of this 2006 home. The initial design was greatly modified by the couple to accommodate their lifestyle.

Century Old Wonder: In 1922, the Wilson Brothers, famed for both the volume and the high quality of their construction, built this American Foursquare brick design home. Wilson’s construction was heavily influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright. Who better to decorate a 100-year-old home than a business celebrating 100 years , The Little Traveler. While the current family has lived here only six years, they are just the third family to enjoy this 3,000 square-foot bungalow.

Architectural Beauty: This 8,500 square-foot, six bedroom, four and a half bath, modern farmhouse is the second home on this site and the Mehren family is fortunate to be the second generation living here. The homeowner’s grandparents, Vic and June Lencioni, had a home on the property for 50 years.

Holiday House Tour tickets include a holiday tea and a special treat from Scentcerely Yours (while supplies last) and are available for $38.

Proceeds are used to decorate Geneva for the holiday season.

Tickets can be purchased at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 South Third St., online at genevachamber.com or at 630-232-6060 to pre-order over the phone. Tickets will not be for sale at the homes.

Tickets are also available at the following businesses: Cocoon, Country Naturals, Heinz Brothers Greenhouse, Little Barn Baby, Little Red Barn Door, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and SG Geneva/Scentimental Gardens.

The above locations accept cash and check (made payable to Geneva Chamber). This event may sell out, the release stated.